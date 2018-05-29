"A.J." Pet Of The Day May 29

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) - Meet "A.J.", our Pet Of The Day today. A.J. is sweet little 9-year-old male dog. We think he has some Yorkie in him but it's kind of hard to tell right now. A.J. has the friendliest personality and loves everybody me meets. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about A.J. by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at www.chspets.org.