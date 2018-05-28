"Dozer" Pet Of The Day May 28
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Meet "Dozer", our Pet Of The Day today. Dozer is a sweet, 2-year-old male dog. He looks like he has a varied family tree but has the sweetest temperment. Dozer is a larger dog and might do better in a family with older kids. He's a little confused over his current situation and a loving family would be the perfect way to perk him up. Dozer has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Dozer by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or online at cahs-lansing.org.
