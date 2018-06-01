"Mabel" Pet Of The Day June 1
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Meet "Mabel", our Pet Of The Day today. Mabel is a sweet, little female cat with beautiful tuxedo markings. She just had a litter of kittens and they've all been adopted. Now we need to find a home for Mabel. She's very affectionate, loves snuggling and prefers to be the only cat in the house. Mabel has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Mabel by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.
