"Rigley" Pet Of The Day May 30

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Meet "Rigley", our Pet Of The Day today. Rigley is an 8-year-old mixed breed male. He's a great dog with a friendly personality. Rigley weighs about 75 pounds and is the happiest dog you'll ever meet. He loves to play with tennis balls and is used to being walked 2-3 time per day. Rigley would prefer a home with older, respectful children. Rigley has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Rigley by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.