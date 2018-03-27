"Crystal" Pet Of The Day March 27
Meet "Crystal", our Pet Of The Day today. Crystal is a 1-year-old Domestic Longhair female cat. She likes children, dogs and other cats. Crystal has a great personality and would be a playful companion. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Crystal by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
