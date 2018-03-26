"Lola" Pet Of The Day March 26

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Meet "Lola", our Pet Of The Day today. Lola is an 8-year-old mastiff female. She is a big girl and it's handy to keep some paper towels handy to wipe up because she will do the "mastiff drool". That's part of her charm! She is a pretty girl and is very gentle. Lola has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Lola by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.