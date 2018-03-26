Kristine / Compass Health

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Compass Health's Featured Physicians:

Matthew Packard, MD is a partner in Radiation Oncology Centers, PC, the largest Radiation Oncology physician group in mid and West Michigan. He and his partners, in Radiation Oncology Centers P.C. provide leadership, innovation and clinical expertise for several cancer centers and health systems, including Compass Health Cancer Center in East Lansing. The practice provides sub-specialty expertise in treatment of all types of cancers including brain, skin, breast, prostate, lung, head and neck, gynecological, skin, colon, lymphoma and pediatric cancers.

Dr. Packard earned his medical degree at the University of Toledo and completed his residency at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he was the chief resident. He received his undergraduate degree from Dickinson College and also attended a post-baccalaureate medical sciences program at the University of Pittsburgh. He has published peer-reviewed articles on multiple topics in radiation oncology and is a frequent speaker on the subject.

