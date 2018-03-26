Lisa Young / Express Employment

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Lisa J. Young, Owner of Express Employment Professionals is native to Michigan and is a Michigan State University alumnus. Lisa enjoys managing the inside and outside sales and operations by maintaining a steady flow of qualified applicants, ensuring client satisfaction and pursing training aspects of our business.

Before opening the Lansing office, she worked for Dow Chemical in the Marketing/Communications department. After having completed the McDonald's Inc. Owner/Operator training program, she saw the need for qualified people in the restaurant industry and pursued the staffing industry to help provide businesses with skilled employees. She believes in providing excellent customer service and developing strong relationships in the community.

The office is a supporter of the Boys and Girls Club of Lansing, Junior Achievement, Angel House, YMCA, Make-a-Wish foundation, and a local little league soccer team. Additionally, Children’s Miracle Network is the company-wide charity of Express Services, Inc.

The office is a consistent top sales producer and has been awarded the Circle of Excellence Award on a number of occasions.

Regardless of the size of your business, Express Employment Professionals can help you achieve your bottom-line objectives and maintain a competitive edge through recruiting, placement, management of a flexible workforce and creative human resource services. The positions we fill include clerical, industrial, technical and professional positions in companies with only a few employees to those with hundreds.

Express Employment Professionals of Lansing is a locally owned and internationally affiliated staffing firm with over 750 locations across the country providing expertise in evaluation and direct hire, temporary staffing, executive recruiting and human resources. Express Services, Inc. employs 350,000 people each year with combined company sales totaling $2 billion. Being affiliated with an international corporation allows Express to stay abreast of the latest issues in our industry and gives us a strong foundation, not to mention the local support we get from our regional office headquartered in the Detroit area, along with 19 offices located throughout Michigan. Being locally owned, Express has a vested interest in fulfilling our clients’needs, as well as a commitment to excellence. This commitment provides our clients with first-rate service.

The Lansing location opened its doors on October 25, 2000. We are very humbled to say we have been serving the Lansing – Tri County Community for over 15 years.

