Tiffany Russell / Spartan Dance & Fitness
Tiffany Russell, Owner & Instructor at Spartan Dance & Fit has been dancing all her life. She was trained at Bay Valley Academy, Perry Woodard School of Dance, Russian Ballet Academy and Broadway Dance Center. She traveled internationally (1998-1999), touring in 7 countries and 55 cities and completed over 100 performances. In 2002, Tiffany obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in fashion design from the Illinois Institute of Art in Chicago. Her artistic talents, knowledge and passion for the art of dance is the foundation for Spartan Dance Center.
In 2011, Spartan Dance Center added another program to their schedule and Spartan Dance Company was launched under the instruction of Leah Seery. Their Company dancers compete at regional competitions. A couple years later in 2013, she opened Spartan Fit Center, which is our adult group fitness and dance program.
For amazing Fitness tips from Tiffany, visit My Fitness
Previous
Paula Cunningham / AARP
Next
Lisa Young / Express Employment
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Elizabeth Smart wants her name removed from anti-porn bill
- Korea War veteran receives long-delayed honors
- Social media reacts to doctored photo in gun control debate
- Court revelation: Pulse club gunman's dad was FBI informant
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Reported bomb threat at Nexus Acadamy in Okemos
Anyone with information is asked to call 517-676-8251.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Korea War veteran receives long-delayed honors
It took decades but an 89 year old Korean War veteran in Ovid was honored today with a variety of...Read More »
-
Social media reacts to doctored photo in gun control debate
The image of Emma Gonzalez was doctored from "Teen Vogue" in which she ripped up a shooting range...Read More »