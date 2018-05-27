1 injured in rollover crash on I-96, MSP says
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) -- - Michigan State Police say one person was hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-96.
It happened around 6:55 a.m. on westbound I-96 near the 115 mile marker, which is between Williamston and Meridian Roads.
MSP says the driver, a 25-year-old man, admitted to troopers he was texting while driving and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle left the road, and the driver overcorrected, rolling the vehicle several times.
The driver was taken to Sparrow hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers say.
Westbound I-96 was shut down for about an hour, but has since reopened.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Talking mental health with kids in the aftermath of school shootings
- Memorial Day weekend is filled with events and fun
- 1 injured in rollover crash on I-96, MSP says
- Mom cleared after years in prison agrees to $1.9M settlement
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
1 injured in rollover crash on I-96, MSP says
Michigan State Police say one person was hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-96.Read More »
-
Mom cleared after years in prison agrees to $1.9M settlement
A county in southwestern Michigan has agreed to a $1.9 million settlement with a woman who spent...Read More »
-
Talking mental health with kids in the aftermath of school shootings
"Establishing a trusting and open communication with your children is really the best offense we...Read More »