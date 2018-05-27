1 injured in rollover crash on I-96, MSP says

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) -- - Michigan State Police say one person was hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-96.

It happened around 6:55 a.m. on westbound I-96 near the 115 mile marker, which is between Williamston and Meridian Roads.

MSP says the driver, a 25-year-old man, admitted to troopers he was texting while driving and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle left the road, and the driver overcorrected, rolling the vehicle several times.

The driver was taken to Sparrow hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers say.

Westbound I-96 was shut down for about an hour, but has since reopened.