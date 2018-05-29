8 Mid-Michigan schools close due to heat

Multiple schools on Mid-Michigan are shutting down due to the Heat Index.

The alerts are from the Ionia Department of Public Safety.

The following buildings will dismiss at 11:15 am due to the Heat Index:

Ionia High School

Ionia Middle School

Douglas R Welch

Rather Elementary

The following buildings will dismiss at 12:15 pm due to the Heat Index:

Boyce

Emerson

Jefferson

Twin Rivers

Rather's Kindergarten Program and Bulldog Beginnings Graduation for today has been canceled. A make up date for these events is yet to be determined.

We will update this list as we learn more.