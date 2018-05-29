8 Mid-Michigan schools close due to heat
Multiple schools on Mid-Michigan are shutting down due to the Heat Index.
The alerts are from the Ionia Department of Public Safety.
The following buildings will dismiss at 11:15 am due to the Heat Index:
Ionia High School
Ionia Middle School
Douglas R Welch
Rather Elementary
The following buildings will dismiss at 12:15 pm due to the Heat Index:
Boyce
Emerson
Jefferson
Twin Rivers
Rather's Kindergarten Program and Bulldog Beginnings Graduation for today has been canceled. A make up date for these events is yet to be determined.
We will update this list as we learn more.
