AAA Michigan survey reveals what drivers think about roads in the state

DEARBORN, Mich (WLNS) - A new AAA Michigan Transportation Survey asked members what they thought about the conditions of roads and bridges in the state.

What they had to say was not good.

According to the survey 89 percent rated the conditions as fair or poor.

Only 2 percent said conditions were very good or excellent.

Just over half of the people who responded also said that they have concerns that existing state and federal funds are not enough to maintain roads in their current condition.

Nearly 70 percent of the respondents believe that transportation resources are not being allocated appropriately in Michigan.

“Our members’ concerns echo those of motorists across Michigan. They are frustrated by crumbling roads and bridges and most believe today’s policy and spending framework isn’t getting the job done,” said Heather Drake, Vice President of Government Relations and Public Affairs, AAA-The Auto Club Group.



Responses varied widely on options for increasing transportation funding, with over 60 percent of respondents saying they would not be willing to pay more in taxes and fees to support Michigan’s transportation system.