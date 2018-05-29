ABC cancels 'Roseanne' after star's racist tweet
NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the cancellation of "Roseanne" (all times local):
ABC has canceled its hit reboot of "Roseanne" following Roseanne Barr's racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.
ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey says the comment "is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel the show."
The "Roseanne" revival this spring was an unexpected major hit for ABC. It was particularly popular among many conservative viewers because Barr's character expressed support for President Donald Trump.
Barr's tweet suggested that Jarrett is a product of the Muslim brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes."
She later apologized "for making a bad joke."
More Stories
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Jackson community reacts to councilman's assault charge
6 News was at city hall for the first council meeting since this news broke to hear what...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MI bill would ban leaving animals in extreme conditions in vehicles
A bill that would make it illegal to leave your pet inside a car when it's extremely hot or cold...Read More »
-
Air conditioner repair businesses 'swamped' due to heat
The heat wave continued Tuesday, with temperatures once again reaching 90 degrees, and air...Read More »