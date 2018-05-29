Air conditioner repair businesses 'swamped' due to heat

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -- - The heat wave continued Tuesday, with temperatures once again reaching 90 degrees, and air conditioners across mid-Michigan are on overdrive.

As temperatures sweltered, at least one local school district sent students home early due to heat. And as it takes more to keep businesses and homes cool, some local businesses are cashing in on the scorching weather.

Calls for repairs came into Comfort First Heating and Cooling at all times of the day, a trend which continued Tuesday.

"We were swamped with over 60 calls that were in by noon, and we have all techs that will be working as long as they can possibly work," Brad Mann, owner of Comfort First Heating and Cooling said.

Mann added his business took more than 30 emergency calls for service over the weekend. The types of calls varied.

"We see a little bit of everything. We're primarily repairs," he said.

But if you want to avoid making that call for repairs when you need the A/C most, Mann says to make sure it works before the first scorcher. He also said to make sure you're up to date on maintenance, especially the filter.

"We get into a situation where we've been through furnace season and we've forgot to replace the filter," Mann said. "We get into the cooling time of the year, you get home, house just isn't cool, they need to breathe well."

And if you have an outdoor unit, make sure the coil is clean. Mann says that could save you money, because it cuts down on electricity.

"We can see, a lot of times, as much of a reduction of 20% just by giving the thing a bath on an annual basis," he said. "A quick rinse-down with the hose does work. I will say, it does get to a point where you do have to remove the top, and that's probably where calling in a qualified professional comes in. Using water around electricity can be a little dangerous."

Mann said if you want to get your air conditioner inspected, just to make sure everything is running right, the cost of that inspection typically costs between $80-120.