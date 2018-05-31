LANSING, MI (WLNS) - Just one dollar can get you one day filled with fun.

This Saturday you can explore more than 90 different hot spots around Lansing during the 24th annual "Be A Tourist In Your Own Town" event.

Participants can visit local attractions and one-day only special tours that include places like Impression 5 Science Center, Lansing Model Rail Road Club, Potter Park Zoo, the State Capitol, and more.

The event helps showcase Greater Lansing's attractions, special events, and tourism suppliers to local residents.

An estimated 15,000 residents and visitors come out to enjoy the day.

Participants can purchase a passport for $1 at the Greater Lansing Convention & Visitor's Bureau.

Certain attractions are stamp locations where the back of the passport can be stamped.

Participants can then mail in the completed stamp page to be eligible for numerous prizes.

CATA provides 5 transportation routes with dedicated stops and multiple busses on each route to get to the majority of attractions.

Just pay 50¢ when you board the bus and receive a transfer that will allow patrons to freely get on and off the busses until the end of the event.