UPDATE: 6 News has learned that the emergency situation in Lansing is a murder-suicide.

A 30-year-old male went into Jo-Aann Fabric Store around 4:20pm. He got into a heated argument with a 26-year-old female worker. The two had a previous relationship but are no longer together.

During the exchange, the man pulled out a handgun and shot the employee several times and then shot himself in the head.

Police are currently contacting family members.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - We're learning of an emergency situation at Jo-Ann Fabrics in Lansing. There is a heavy police presence there right and there were at least two ambulances on scene around 4pm.

We're waiting to talk to police on scene to learn more.