UPDATE: Murder-suicide at Jo-Ann Fabrics in Lansing
UPDATE: 6 News has learned that the emergency situation in Lansing is a murder-suicide.
A 30-year-old male went into Jo-Aann Fabric Store around 4:20pm. He got into a heated argument with a 26-year-old female worker. The two had a previous relationship but are no longer together.
During the exchange, the man pulled out a handgun and shot the employee several times and then shot himself in the head.
Police are currently contacting family members.
We will update the story as we learn more.
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - We're learning of an emergency situation at Jo-Ann Fabrics in Lansing. There is a heavy police presence there right and there were at least two ambulances on scene around 4pm.
We're waiting to talk to police on scene to learn more.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Verdict returned in murder trial in Jackson County
- US gun maker Remington files for bankruptcy protection
- State grant funding helps expand resources in MSU Sexual Assault Program
- Historic flooding causes Lansing roughly $500,000 in damages
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Reported bomb threat at Nexus Acadamy in Okemos
Anyone with information is asked to call 517-676-8251.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Skubick: ACLU warns against police officers in every school
The head of the Michigan ACLU is warning that placing a police officer in every Michigan school...Read More »