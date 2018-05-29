Chicago FD diver dies seeking missing boater in river

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Graphic: AP

CHICAGO (AP) - Two Chicago Fire Department divers injured while searching for a missing boater and for a fellow diver who later died have been released from a hospital.



The three divers were involved in the search for a man who fell off a boat into the Chicago River on Monday night.



The Chicago Fire Department says Firefighter Juan Bucio "tragically passed away answering a call of a person in the water" and the two other divers were injured.



The injured divers were temporarily hospitalized and were released early Tuesday. The missing boater hasn't been found.



Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago says the 46-year-old Bucio was in the water with a dive partner when the partner lost contact with him. He says Bucio later was pulled from the water and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

