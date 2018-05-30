Company to turn vacant building into spa-like dispensary in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Two years ago, the “Cosi” restaurant located in East Lansing filed for bankruptcy and it's prime downtown location has been vacant ever since.

But now a company wants to turn that space into a high-end spa-like medical marijuana shop.

That's according to a media outlet called "East Lansing Info.”

Just over a week ago, the group known as "Compassionate Advisors" presented their idea to East Lansing’s Downtown Development Authority hoping the city would take their plan of creating a dispensary center called "PincannaRx” into consideration.

According to "East Lansing Info,” the company, “Compassionate Advisors" envisions the dispensary center as an upscale spa with no exterior signs or symbols referring to medical marijuana.

They hope this would help enhance downtown East Lansing.

Meanwhile back in 2015, while the city council did vote to approve medical marijuana growing, processing, transporting and testing, they have not yet voted on whether to allow dispensary centers in the city.

City officials tell 6 News the council is currently deliberating that and is expected to discuss the issue again next month or in July.

But as far as how the Downtown Development Authority feels about dispensary centers in East Lansing…

“In March, the D.D.A. did have an action item related to medical marijuana on their agenda. They deliberated and decided to recommend to the council to not allow provisioning centers in downtown East Lansing,” said Thomas Fehrenbach; Community & Economic Development Administrator for the city of East Lansing.

It’s important to mention that no project plan for this proposed dispensary center has been submitted yet; it's just a concept at this point.

But if it is submitted, the decision will ultimately lie in the hands of the city council.

6 News did reach out to the “Compassionate Advisors” on Wednesday and they said because the project is still in the planning stages, they chose not to comment.