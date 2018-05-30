News

CrimeStoppers: 1 Attempt to Identify and1 Wanted for a Felony

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Attempt to Identify

On May 17th, 2018, the Lansing Police  Department was dispatched  to a business on the 2700 block of South Cedar Street for a fraud  complaint. The subject pictured entered the business and used five  counterfeit $100 bills to purchase a gift card and a drink. The subject is described as a black male, less than 6 feet tall, with crooked teeth, wearing a blue denim jacket, dark colored pants, and white shoes with red trim.

Wanted for a felony offense:

William Kyree Walker is a black male who stands at 5'10 and weighs roughly 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has a felony warrant for fraud out of the city of Lansing, Michigan.

 

