CrimeStoppers: 1 Attempt to Identify and1 Wanted for a Felony

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Attempt to Identify

On May 17th, 2018, the Lansing Police Department was dispatched to a business on the 2700 block of South Cedar Street for a fraud complaint. The subject pictured entered the business and used five counterfeit $100 bills to purchase a gift card and a drink. The subject is described as a black male, less than 6 feet tall, with crooked teeth, wearing a blue denim jacket, dark colored pants, and white shoes with red trim.

Wanted for a felony offense:

William Kyree Walker is a black male who stands at 5'10 and weighs roughly 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has a felony warrant for fraud out of the city of Lansing, Michigan.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.