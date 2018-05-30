CrimeStoppers: 1 Attempt to Identify and1 Wanted for a Felony
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.
Attempt to Identify
On May 17th, 2018, the Lansing Police Department was dispatched to a business on the 2700 block of South Cedar Street for a fraud complaint. The subject pictured entered the business and used five counterfeit $100 bills to purchase a gift card and a drink. The subject is described as a black male, less than 6 feet tall, with crooked teeth, wearing a blue denim jacket, dark colored pants, and white shoes with red trim.
Wanted for a felony offense:
William Kyree Walker is a black male who stands at 5'10 and weighs roughly 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has a felony warrant for fraud out of the city of Lansing, Michigan.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.
More Stories
Meet the Team
Latest News - Local
-
Former MSU President Simon subpoenaed to testify before Congress
Congress sends a subpoena to former Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon to...Read More »
-
Air conditioning companies give tips for those without air
With the extreme temperatures outside, local air conditioning companies are getting hundreds of...Read More »
-
Company to turn vacant building into spa-like dispensary in East Lansing
Two years ago, the “Cosi” restaurant located in East Lansing filed for bankruptcy and it's prime...Read More »