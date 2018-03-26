Detroit museum to host traveling 'Star Wars' costume exhibit
DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Institute of Arts is preparing to host a traveling exhibition of "Star Wars" costumes that explores the artistry behind their creation.
"Star Wars and the Power of Costume " features more than 60 costumes including Darth Vader, Chewbacca, droids and others. It's scheduled run May 20-Sept. 30. More than 150 pieces and sketches documenting the creative process also are part of the display.
The museum's Director Salvador-Salort-Pons says in a statement that the exhibition "allows visitors to explore the creative processes behind the art of costume design."
The costumes on display are from the first seven "Star Wars" movies. Videos showing designers and actors also are part of the exhibit, which was developed by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in partnership with the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.
