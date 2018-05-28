DEVELOPING: Large police presence in Haslett
DEVELOPING: There's a large police presence in the area of Marsh and Hillcurve in Haslett.
A 6 News photographer out at the scene said the intersection was partially blocked off and there was a bike laying near the middle of it.
We put several calls into the Meridian Township Police Department to find out what happened and will be sure to update you with the very latest as soon as we have any information.
More Stories
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ticks on the rise: MSU students survey state
It's that time of year again. Time to keep a good eye out for ticks, especially if you've been...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Pres. Trump honors ‘America's greatest heroes' on Memorial Day
President Donald Trump says he’s come to the “sacred soil” of Arlington National Cemetery on...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
EU proposes to ban plastic straws, stirs, and cotton buds
The European Union has proposed banning plastic products like cotton buds, straws, stirs and...Read More »