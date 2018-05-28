DEVELOPING: Large police presence in Haslett

News

Posted: May 27, 2018 11:53 PM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2018 11:53 PM EDT

DEVELOPING: There's a large police presence in the area of Marsh and Hillcurve in Haslett.

A 6 News photographer out at the scene said the intersection was partially blocked off and there was a bike laying near the middle of it. 

We put several calls into the Meridian Township Police Department to find out what happened and will be sure to update you with the very latest as soon as we have any information.
 

