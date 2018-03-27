Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EAST LANSING, Mich - UPDATE: William Strampel appeared in an East Lansing court room via video call at 2:30pm. He is currently being held on a $25,000 bond with different stipulations including: no out of state travel without the consent of the court, no contact with any witnesses or victims involving the case and he can not initiate any communication with any former or current MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine student.

His next court appearance will be on May 3rd.

Michigan State University Interim President John Engler released a statement on the allegations against Strampel. Read the full statement below:

“Michigan State University continues to cooperate with all on-going investigations. We started the process in early February to remove William Strampel from the university and revoke his tenure. Our action sent a clear and unmistakable message that we will remove employees who do not treat students, faculty, or any member of our community in an ethical and proper fashion. Today’s charges confirm our belief that he has fallen far short of what is expected and required from academic leadership. It is evident that Strampel did not act with the level of professionalism we require from leaders at MSU, particularly in a position that involves student and patient safety. His failings are unacceptable and that is why our work to change procedures, strengthen accountability and prevent sexual misconduct is so important. While the crimes of one doctor and the misconduct of his dean do not represent our university, they do demand the scrutiny of everyone in order to assure individuals like these can never be in a position to harm others.”

UPDATE: A prosecutor says a Michigan State University official failed to supervise Larry Nassar at a critical time when the sports doctor was facing allegations of sexual misconduct in 2014.

Bill Forsyth announced charges Tuesday against William Strampel, who was dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine until December. He’s accused of willful neglect of duty in his dealings with Nassar. He’s also charged with groping female medical students.

Forsyth says the neglect-of-duty charges are “somewhat nebulous” or not as well-defined as other crimes. He says there was a “lack of supervision” over Nassar when the doctor was ordered to have another person in the room during certain exams.

Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexual abuse and possessing child pornography.

A Michigan State University official who oversaw a clinic where former sports doctor Larry Nassar worked is facing criminal charges for allegedly inappropriately touching a student and storing nude photos of female students on his work computer.



William Strampel, who was dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine until late last year, was charged Tuesday with a felony, a high court misdemeanor and two misdemeanors.

He is due to be arraigned in the afternoon.



The complaint charges Strampel with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, neglect of duty and misconduct of a public official.



The 70-year-old Strampel told police last year he never followed up after ordering Nassar in 2014 to have a third person present when providing treatment to "anything close to a sensitive area."



Nassar will spend his life in prison for molesting patients under the guise of treatment.

