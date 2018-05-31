Former MSU President Simon subpoenaed to testify before Congress

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved

Congress sends a subpoena to former Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon to testify about the university's response to the Larry Nassar scandal.

Earlier this month, we reported that Simon had agreed to testify before Congress with the date originally set for the end of May.

But that date changed and is now set for Tuesday, June 5th.

Simon's attorney told the New York Times his client agreed to testify on May 22nd and had even booked flights and a hotel room.

Congress delayed her testimony, pushing it back to June 5th, when Simon was scheduled to be on vacation.

So Simon declined the invitation, prompting Congress to issue a subpoena, which forces her to be there next Tuesday.

