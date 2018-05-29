Gov. Snyder turns focus on college tuition payment plans

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved Photo: Jirka Matousek/Flickr Commons

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Today is May 29 and fitting that Governor Snyder declares today "529 Day".

It's an effort to encourage all Michigan residents to learn about the 529 college savings plans and benefits.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the founding of the Michigan Education Trust.

The MET allows families to lock-in future tuition costs at todays rates, protecting them against tuition increases.

The plan is outlined in section "529" of the Internal Revenue code.

Directors of the MET and Michigan Association of State Universities will be speaking in front of the State Capitol today at 10 a.m. about key findings and plans for the future.

