Historic flooding causes Lansing roughly $500,000 in damages

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - It's been nearly a month since historic flooding damaged hundreds of mid-Michigan homes a businesses.

6 News caught up with Lansing Emergency Management Chief Mike Tobin Monday, to see how much that flooding cost the city.

"The estimated damage for the city is about half a million dollars, maybe $525,000, but that's the neighborhood, plus or minus a little bit is what we're looking at total for the city, both public and private damage," Tobin said.

However, when you look at the state as a whole, Tobin says Lansing's damage was a relatively small part.

"Statewide they were approaching the $20 million mark," Tobin said. "I haven't looked at the hard numbers from the end of last week, but because we hit that $20 million area is the reason why the governor made a declaration for disaster."

Tobin said the dam the city put up to prevent further flooding in the Urbandale neighborhood, and teh city's ongoing plan to buy up buildings on the floodplain and tear them down, helped cut down on destruction by more than $2 million.

But for those homes and businesses that were damaged, Tobin said there could be more help on the way soon.

"SPA representatives were here in Lansing and all over the state of Michigan last weekend and through this past week doing their evaluations and we're hoping to hear something from them today or tomorrow with their report," Tobin said. "If we are approved for it that would open up some either low interest or no interest loans for people affected by the flooding."