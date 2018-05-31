Hit and run suspect nabbed after chase ends in rollover crash
BRIGHTON, Mich (WLNS - A police chase on I-96 ended in a rollover crash when the suspect in a prior hit and run accident attempted to outrun police again.
According to our media partners at WHMI, it all began Wednesday at 3 p.m. with a Brighton Police officer patrolling the Brighton Mall spotted a car wanted in a felony hit and run that had happened a few minutes earlier at eastbound I-96 and Pinckney Road.
The driver of the suspect car would not stop for the officer, made an obscene gesture and took off east on I-96.
That's when Michigan State Police joined in the chase.
It continued until the suspect crashed and rolled near east I-96 and Haggerty Road.
The driver was taken to a local hospital.
Police say heroin and other drugs are suspected to be factors in the incident. Picture courtesy of WXYZ.
