How to minimize risk in the water this holiday weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - It's a holiday weekend, the sun is shining and you may be planning to take a dip in the water but before you do that there's some things water safety experts say you should always keep in mind.

“One thing that we really want to encourage is supervision with parents, especially with young children,” said Andre Jackson; Head Lifeguard at the East Lansing Family Aquatic Center.

Whether you're spending time in a pool or a lake this weekend, Jackson says while taking a swim is usually all fun and games, it could turn into a dangerous situation quickly.

“The one thing we are worried about is drowning, getting into water that's above your depth and not being able to breathe,” Jackson stated.

Dry drowning is also a major risk especially with young children.

“When you're exposed to water and you aspirate water into your lungs but then hours or even days after your exposed to that you can have effects from that and people have died from it,” said Jackson.

Kururama Sanchez says when her two children are near water she takes the precautions necessary to make sure they stay safe.

“Usually we come here, they have to have their swim vests on or not sure what the name of those are that you put on their arms but generally just keeping an eye out for them and making sure they're playing safe,” said Sanchez.

In addition to remaining vigilant, Jackson also wants people to keep this in mind...

“It doesn't have to be deep water for you to drown, it can happen in one or two feet honestly so use the buddy system if you're in a lake especially if there isn't a lifeguard on duty, always stay within your depth, always keep somebody within arm’s reach so that you can reach out or they can reach out if somebody needs help,” Jackson stated.