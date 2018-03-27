Howell has the best downtown in the USA

HOWELL, Mich (WLNS) - There is some exciting news out of Howell this morning.

The city has the best downtown in the country.

It won the 2018 "Great American Main Street" award.

Howell beat out more than 1600 "Main Street America" communities for the top spot.

Officials from the Downtown Development Authority say there's a passion and pride downtown.

That's a feeling that came after years of hard work.

"Oh my gosh, it's so exciting! And I am so luck and blessed to work with so many wonderful people from my staff to the current board, past board members hundreds of volunteers and our city leadership and community partners that have all made this possible," said Cathleen Edgerly, Director of the Downtown Development Authority. "This isn't just an award for Howell main street, it's an award for the entire community."

The award considered things like community partnerships, commitment to historic preservation and success and growth in making the downtown an exciting place to live, work, play and visit.

Last week, before the award was announced, 6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer went to Howell to take a tour of the downtown and see what all the excitement was about. You can see her report above.

