Ingham County Animal Shelter requests donations for new shelter
MASON, Mich. (WLNS) - “We're very excited about it and again I want to thank the voters and the county commissioners who helped to make this all happen,” said Ingham County Animal Control Director John Dinon.
Thank the voters for approving a millage back in August of 2016, that gave the Ingham County Animal Shelter $6.8 million dollars to build an entirely new shelter and revamp its services.
But officials are still banking on donations from the community because the total budget is upwards of $7 million which is where the campaign called the “Ingham County Animal Shelter Fund" comes in.
“The shelter fund has a goal of raising $300,000 toward the new project,” said Dinon.
Dinon says that money will be used to enhance services including...
“Veterinary equipment, x-ray equipment, some surgical tables, surgical lights, anesthesia equipment,” Dinon stated.
And so far, Dinon says they've received more than $125,000 toward their goal.
“We have been raising it quietly for the past few years of just people who wanted to see a new shelter,” said Patricia Whitener; Chair of the Ingham County Animal Shelter Fund.
The new shelter will be built near the current one which will eventually be torn down.
“Really it's an old building that's not in very good shape,” said Dinon.
Officials plan to move forward with construction on the new shelter this spring whether they raise the money or not.
For more information on how you can donate to the Ingham County Animal Shelter, head to the "Seen on 6" section of our website.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Guilty verdict for man who streamed murder on Facebook Live
- US gun maker Remington files for bankruptcy protection
- State grant funding helps expand resources in MSU Sexual Assault Program
- Historic flooding causes Lansing roughly $500,000 in damages
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Reported bomb threat at Nexus Acadamy in Okemos
Anyone with information is asked to call 517-676-8251.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police arrest former MSU Dean William Strampel
William Strampel, Larry Nassar’s former boss, has been arrested and is being held at the Ingham...Read More »
-
Guilty verdict for man who streamed murder on Facebook Live
A high profile homicide case, which involved a woman getting murdered on Facebook Live, is...Read More »