Ingham County Animal Shelter requests donations for new shelter

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) - “We're very excited about it and again I want to thank the voters and the county commissioners who helped to make this all happen,” said Ingham County Animal Control Director John Dinon.

Thank the voters for approving a millage back in August of 2016, that gave the Ingham County Animal Shelter $6.8 million dollars to build an entirely new shelter and revamp its services.

But officials are still banking on donations from the community because the total budget is upwards of $7 million which is where the campaign called the “Ingham County Animal Shelter Fund" comes in.

“The shelter fund has a goal of raising $300,000 toward the new project,” said Dinon.

Dinon says that money will be used to enhance services including...

“Veterinary equipment, x-ray equipment, some surgical tables, surgical lights, anesthesia equipment,” Dinon stated.

And so far, Dinon says they've received more than $125,000 toward their goal.

“We have been raising it quietly for the past few years of just people who wanted to see a new shelter,” said Patricia Whitener; Chair of the Ingham County Animal Shelter Fund.

The new shelter will be built near the current one which will eventually be torn down.

“Really it's an old building that's not in very good shape,” said Dinon.

Officials plan to move forward with construction on the new shelter this spring whether they raise the money or not.

For more information on how you can donate to the Ingham County Animal Shelter, head to the "Seen on 6" section of our website.