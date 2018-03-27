JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) - JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – There’s several investigations already underway into alleged misconduct by Jackson County Sheriff Steve Rand.

But now, the Mayor of Jackson is calling for another one as well.

In the wake of the Jackson County sheriff scandal, City of Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies says more needs to be done.

“We need to rectify and cure the illness first and then as a community we can heal,” Dobies said.

The mayor is requesting the Michigan Civil Rights Commission launch an investigation into Rand following a lawsuit that claims the sheriff discriminated against a disabled employee.

It also claims the sheriff makes derogatory comments about minorities, women, gays, and people with disabilities.

Some of his remarks have been recorded.

“It’s important to have someone actually take a look at whether those comments transgressed into actual behavior and the actions of the sheriff or within the sheriff's department itself,” Dobies said.

It appears members of the commission are listening.

In a meeting Monday, commissioners said they will consider the request and make a decision whether or not to investigate in two weeks.

If the commission moves forward and does find violations, it could bring discrimination charges against the sheriff, fine him, or require more training.

“I think it's certainly appropriate for the civil rights commission to host hearings and take testimony and use this as an opportunity to engage with the people here in Jackson that have been affected by those comments,” Dobies said.

Sheriff Rand is refusing to step down, but has apologized and says he's already seeking training from the civil rights commission.

But Dobies questions if that's enough.

“We are a very diverse community. We're stronger together when we stand and say that we're not going to tolerate that sort of activity and an attack on any one of us is an attack on all of us,” Dobies said.

