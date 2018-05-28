John Glenn's 'Project Bullet' helmet up for auction
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The helmet John Glenn wore during his history-making transcontinental flight is being sold.
The late astronaut and U.S senator made the first supersonic transcontinental flight on July 16, 1957. He sped in his Vought F8U Crusader from near Los Angeles to Brooklyn in a record-setting 3 hours, 23 minutes and 8.4 seconds.
Glenn dubbed the mission "Project Bullet," because he flew faster than a bullet from a .45-caliber pistol. The fame the young airman from Ohio gained from the record-setting flight helped land him a spot in NASA's Mercury program.
The U.S. Navy helmet he wore on the flight will be auctioned by Nate D. Sanders Auctions Thursday. It's gold with "J.H. Glenn" penned on the right side. Bidding will begin at $100,000.
Glenn died in 2016.
