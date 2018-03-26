Korea War veteran receives long-delayed honors
OVID, Mich (WLNS) - It took decades but an 89 year old Korean War veteran in Ovid was honored today with a variety of medals and ribbons.
Burgess Loar is a resident at the Ovid Health Care Center.
A ceremony was held this morning at the center and Michigan congressmen John Moolenaar and Dan Kildee were on hand to present the Army Airborne veteran with several honors, including the Purple Heart, the Sharpshooter Badge, the United Nations Service Medal and the Korean Service Medal.
