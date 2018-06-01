Lansing officials discuss ordinance on overnight parking: residents weigh in with solutions

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Thursday night, Lansing city officials continued to tackle the issue of overnight parking on city streets and in neighborhoods as a series of meetings to discuss the ordinance continues.

The ordinance which has been in effect for a number of years prohibits anyone in the city of Lansing from parking on the streets and in neighborhoods between the hours of 2 a.m. until 5 a.m.



But on Thursday, the Committee on Public Safety continued the discussion of whether to leave the ordinance as is, make modifications to it, or completely remove it all together.

City officials say they've received endless complaints from Lansing homeowners throughout the years about overnight parking saying the city hasn't enforced it the way it should.

So starting this year, city officials began visiting all 4 wards that make up Lansing asking residents to express their opinion on the 2-5 a.m. ordinance.

Officials asked people if they approved of the ordinance, if they'd like to see parking on even or odd sides of the streets, if the city should lift the ban completely or how they felt on the idea of permit parking.

Here’s what homeowners had to say on how the city of Lansing could solve the problem:

“So I lived in a community that had alternate side parking so on the even days of the month you parked on the even side of the street, on the odd days you parked on the odd side of the street and it worked beautifully,” said Cynthia Lockington; Lansing Resident.

“Basically we need to hire like a retired cop or something to enforce and just to go through the neighborhoods…you know we have 4 districts so have 4 people or 2 people,” Lansing Resident Anne Duffy stated.

As you just read, one of the big solutions brought forward is stricter enforcement. The people say if that happens, they'd approve of the 2-5 a.m. ordinance and believe it would create revenue for the city as well.

Thursday’s meeting is the 3rd of four meetings with the last meeting being held on June 7th.

6 News will be sure to keep up updated on the city's decision.