Legal hurdles loom for prosecutors in USC gynecologist case
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Dozens of women say a former gynecologist made inappropriate comments, improperly took photos and did other cringe-worthy acts during exams, but experts say he would likely only go to prison if evidence shows his actions went beyond dubious doctoring.
Los Angeles police are looking into whether Dr. George Tyndall should be charged. Hundreds of women complained to the University of Southern California about exams he conducted there over decades.
More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed against Tyndall and the university, whose president resigned last week.
Michele Goodwin, a law professor at the University of California, Irvine, says the huge number of women who have come forward favors prosecutors.
Tyndall has denied wrongdoing.
