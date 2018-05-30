Local bridal salon to give away free wedding dresses for military brides

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LANSING, MI (WLNS) - - Fantastic Finds Bridal Salon in Lansing is hosting its 4th annual bridal dress giveaway fro military brides.

The event is happening on Friday July 6th through Sunday July 8th in support of the men and women who have served our country.

The giveaway will include more than 100 new dresses as well as a discount of special occasion dresses for $25.

Military brides who would like to participate must fulfill certain requirements including:

1. Brides must make an appointment and present the current or future spouse's military ID at the time of the appointment.

2. The bride of fiance must be currently engaged or have had a civil ceremony or are planning their special day within the next 18 months.

3. The bride of fiance must be a current member of the military presently, within the past 5 years or will soon be deployed.

To request an appointment, call Fantastic Finds at 517-702-1200.