Constitutional Rally takes place in Lansing to stand for Second Amendment right

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Just hours after March for Our Lives, a different rally took place at the State Capitol with a very different message.

The Constitutional Rally’s purpose was to celebrate constitutional rights and not infringe on them.

Multiple people there expressed the importance of the right to bear arms and stand by the U.S. Constitution.

“We're here making a statement that there are people that do believe in fighting for liberties and standing up for justice,” Michael Farage said, Emcee of the Constitutional Rally.

The goal of this rally was to protect those liberties, with hopes of bringing everyone on the same page.

“We have the second amendment to protect our way of life, to protect liberty, and to defend ourselves against people who would do us harm,” said Detroit resident Rick Ector.

Organizers of this rally said this event was not planned to go against March of Our Lives, but rather celebrate the rights of being an American.

“My overall goal is to educate people that carrying a rifle and wearing camouflage does not make you a bad person,” said Phil Robinson of the Michigan Liberty Militia.