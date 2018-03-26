Constitutional Rally takes place in Lansing to stand for Second Amendment right
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Just hours after March for Our Lives, a different rally took place at the State Capitol with a very different message.
The Constitutional Rally’s purpose was to celebrate constitutional rights and not infringe on them.
Multiple people there expressed the importance of the right to bear arms and stand by the U.S. Constitution.
“We're here making a statement that there are people that do believe in fighting for liberties and standing up for justice,” Michael Farage said, Emcee of the Constitutional Rally.
The goal of this rally was to protect those liberties, with hopes of bringing everyone on the same page.
“We have the second amendment to protect our way of life, to protect liberty, and to defend ourselves against people who would do us harm,” said Detroit resident Rick Ector.
Organizers of this rally said this event was not planned to go against March of Our Lives, but rather celebrate the rights of being an American.
“My overall goal is to educate people that carrying a rifle and wearing camouflage does not make you a bad person,” said Phil Robinson of the Michigan Liberty Militia.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Verdict returned in murder trial in Jackson County
- US gun maker Remington files for bankruptcy protection
- State grant funding helps expand resources in MSU Sexual Assault Program
- Historic flooding causes Lansing roughly $500,000 in damages
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Reported bomb threat at Nexus Acadamy in Okemos
Anyone with information is asked to call 517-676-8251.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Skubick: ACLU warns against police officers in every school
The head of the Michigan ACLU is warning that placing a police officer in every Michigan school...Read More »