Heroic rescue quacks everyone up in Bath Township

BATH TWP., Mich (WLNS) - There are heroes all around us and in Bath Township they don't duck the tough jobs.

According to the Bath Township Police Department's Facebook page officers responded to an unusual call for help Tuesday night.

Seems they took a call from a distressed mother duck who had lost her babies in a storm drain.

So with a little help from Bath Township firefighters they put their collective talents to work and rescued ten ducklings.

The babies were all given names and returned to a grateful momma.