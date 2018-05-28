Local News

Mayoral Monday: Jackson mayor Derek Dobies in the spotlight

By:

Posted: May 28, 2018 07:53 AM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2018 07:53 AM EDT

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) - It's Mayoral Monday again on 6 News This Morning.

On this Monday Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies stopped in to talk with 6 News anchor Bonney Bowman.

Jackson is currently facing some challenges, including a councilmember that has been charged with felony assault, a big revitalization effort downtown and claims that those renewal efforts are focused enough on lower income areas of the city.

The mayor addressed those points in the video above.


 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local