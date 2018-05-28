Mayoral Monday: Jackson mayor Derek Dobies in the spotlight
JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) - It's Mayoral Monday again on 6 News This Morning.
On this Monday Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies stopped in to talk with 6 News anchor Bonney Bowman.
Jackson is currently facing some challenges, including a councilmember that has been charged with felony assault, a big revitalization effort downtown and claims that those renewal efforts are focused enough on lower income areas of the city.
The mayor addressed those points in the video above.
