Mayoral Monday: Jackson mayor Derek Dobies in the spotlight

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) - It's Mayoral Monday again on 6 News This Morning.

On this Monday Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies stopped in to talk with 6 News anchor Bonney Bowman.

Jackson is currently facing some challenges, including a councilmember that has been charged with felony assault, a big revitalization effort downtown and claims that those renewal efforts are focused enough on lower income areas of the city.

The mayor addressed those points in the video above.



