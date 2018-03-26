Medical marijuana education session slated today

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Medical marijuana license applicants can learn the ins and outs of getting approved at a meeting today.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Bureau of Medical Marihuana Regulation are hosting the educational session.

They'll discuss designing and constructing facilities, safety standards and fire protection standards.

It starts at 8 this morning at the Kellogg Center on the campus of MSU and goes until noon.

You had to register to attend but it will also be live streamed.

That stream will be available here.



