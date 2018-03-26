Medical marijuana education session slated today

Posted: Mar 26, 2018 06:31 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 26, 2018 06:31 AM EDT

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Medical marijuana license applicants can learn the ins and outs of getting approved at a meeting today.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Bureau of Medical Marihuana Regulation are hosting the educational session.

They'll discuss designing and constructing facilities, safety standards and fire protection standards.

It starts at 8 this morning at the Kellogg Center on the campus of MSU and goes until noon.

You had to register to attend but it will also be live streamed.

That stream will be available here.
    
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local