Meow! New cat habitat opens at Jackson County Animal Shelter

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) - A mid-Michigan animal shelter just opened a new space for cats that’s already helping the animals and people looking to adopt them.

At the Jackson County Animal Shelter, there are now plenty of creature comforts for felines looking for forever homes.

“The cats are happy, the humans are happy, the public is happy, so it's really going well,” said the shelter’s head veterinarian, Dr. Cathy Anderson.

The shelter recently opened its new cat habitat.

Dr. Anderson says it provides a healthier, low-stress living environment for the kitties; giving them natural light and fresh air, along with more room to climb and strut around.

The habitat also provides a “pawsitive” place for people to meet potential pets.

“Instead of trying to look in a cage and figure out a place where you can interact with that cat, you can go into a room, sit and interact,” Anderson said.

This cat habitat was made possible by a community that has a lot to purr about.

The effort to build this addition was organized by the group Friends of the Animals for the Jackson Area.

Financial help came from Jackson County, volunteers, and a big donation from a local cat fancier.

“Mary Flannery was a cat lover. So this is something that I'm sure she is thrilled to do with her money,” said Diane Cerqueira, president of the friends of the animals group.

The fresh environment is already working, since it opened last week the habitat has helped adopt eight cats.

“A nation is judged by how they treat their animals, according to Mahatma Gandhi. You know, the Jackson people are really stepping up to the plate,” Cerqueira said.

With proud meows, and springs in their steps, the shelter says healthier cats are more likely to get adopted, helping alleviate overcrowding.

“This is really a life-altering event for this community, for this shelter, for the staff here, and certainly for the cats,” Anderson said.



