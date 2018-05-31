UPDATE: Storm lashes mid-Michigan, hundreds without power
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - UPDATE 6:16 a.m. - Fewer than 1,000 Consumers Energy customers are still without power this morning as crews work to repair storm-damaged services. According to the Consumers Energy outage map all customers are expected to have service before noon today.
Hundreds of people in mid-Michigan are waking up in the dark this morning, thank to the remnants of Alberto.
According to the Consumers Energy outage map there are about 700 people south of Grand Ledge without power, more than 300 just east of Dimondale and about 300 more in Jackson County.
Consumers Energy crews are working now to restore power, with some estimates that power should return as early as this morning.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Attempt to remove goose from Comerica Park ends in chaos
- Special Olympics Torch Run underway
- Become a tourist without leaving town this weekend
- Pres. Trump escalates fight with ABC after Roseanne cancellation
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Pres. Trump escalates fight with ABC after Roseanne cancellation
President Donald Trump escalated a feud with ABC on Thursday in the wake of the cancellation of...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Special Olympics Torch Run underway
Ceremony on Capitol steps is the start of the 70-mile torch relayRead More »
-
Attempt to remove goose from Comerica Park ends in chaos
Bird took up residency on field during rain delay.Read More »