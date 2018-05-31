Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - UPDATE 6:16 a.m. - Fewer than 1,000 Consumers Energy customers are still without power this morning as crews work to repair storm-damaged services. According to the Consumers Energy outage map all customers are expected to have service before noon today.

Hundreds of people in mid-Michigan are waking up in the dark this morning, thank to the remnants of Alberto.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map there are about 700 people south of Grand Ledge without power, more than 300 just east of Dimondale and about 300 more in Jackson County.

Consumers Energy crews are working now to restore power, with some estimates that power should return as early as this morning.