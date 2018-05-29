Tech Week Update: Facebook adds to Marketplace features & soda your way

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Over the past week we’ve actually seen a lot of new features pop up in the tech world.

One of the most exciting is Facebook’s Marketplace. It was introduced back in 2016 and has since grown immensely.

Last week Facebook introduced a new feature on Marketplace that lets you shop for house cleaners, plumbers, handymen and other "home services" directly from the site.

Now a lot of these services are enabled by partnerships with outside companies like Handy and Homeadvisor.

However, not only can you book directly within Facebook itself, you can also chat with customer service reps, look at reviews and post pictures of the work.

Along with services you can now look for a new apartment on the site too, really positioning itself to compete with sites like Craigslist.

The features are slowly being rolled out across the country.

And, if you love Coca-Cola, you’ll love this one. The red and white company announced a new soda machine: the Coca-Cola Freestyle 9100. It’s not like any before. Check this out: it will utilize Bluetooth connectivity to allow users to connect via the Freestyle mobile app and concoct their own beverages. That’s right. You will be able to create a drink mix on your mobile device and connect to the machine right in front of you to pour it into your cup. The plan is for it hit to eateries and college campuses within the next few years.

And lastly, Amazon is under fire for selling facial recognition tools to cops.

The massive online company was caught providing facial recognition technology to law enforcement in Florida and Oregon. Now this information was obtained by the American Civil Liberties Union through a FOIA, or a Freedom Of Information Act, request. Emails show how Amazon has been advertising and selling its facial recognition product for a few dollars a month to different law enforcement agencies seemingly in the hopes that they would encourage other agencies to sign up.

This isn’t exactly unheard of but it continues to push the conversation of how much information and power we are allowing these massive technology companies to have.

