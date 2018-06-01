This Morning: Paws in the Park set for Saturday in Jackson

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Dog lovers, get your paws to the park this weekend and support the Cascades Humane Society.

It't time for their annual fundraising event "Paws in the Park" at Cascades Falls Park on Saturday.

Heather Leszczynski from the Cascades Humane Society stopped in to 6 News This Morning and chatted with Bonney Bowman about the event.

There will be more than just dog walking.

Other fun things to do and see are Detroit Circus Performers, dunk tank, 1.3 mile walk, police K9 demo, dog photo booth, dog costume contest and pet vendors.

