DeWitt, MICH (WLNS) - A group of first grade students from Schavey Road Elementary School in DeWitt have been learning some valuable lessons in their classroom. For weeks, they've been working on a special economics project.

But as Chivon Kloepfer found out for this week's "Tell Me Something Good" report, the students learned so much more than just producing goods and services.

Watch the video above.

If you would like to help Connor Anderson raise money for JDRF, his team name is "Team Ginger" and this is a link to his fundraising page: Team Ginger for JDRF

