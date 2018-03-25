TMSG: Offering Extra at O-Town Café in Owosso

By: Chivon Kloepfer

Posted: Mar 25, 2018 07:00 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 25, 2018 07:00 AM EDT

OWOSSO, Mich (WLNS) - There's something special happening inside O-Town Café in Owosso. At the beginning of February, O-Town's owners started a "Suspended Meals" program designed to help those in need in the community. And, just like the food in the kitchen, the program is getting great reviews! 

Chivon Kloepfer takes you inside O-Town Cafe for this week's Tell Me Something Good report. 

Watch the video above.  

