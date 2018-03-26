Town Hall meeting on state budget set for tonight

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MASON, Mich (WLNS) - State Representative Tom Cochran will be in Mason tonight hosting a town hall on our state's budget process.

MSU economics professor Charles Ballard and legislative coordinator for the Michigan League for Public Policy Rachel Richards will join the discussion as residents voice their concerns on the state's budget.

Cochran says the budget needs to reflect the priorities of its working families and small businesses, not the wishes of big corporations.

The town hall is from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Mason Historical Museum .

