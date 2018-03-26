Town Hall meeting on state budget set for tonight

By: Kevin VanderKolk

Posted: Mar 26, 2018 06:26 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 26, 2018 06:26 AM EDT

MASON, Mich (WLNS) - State Representative Tom Cochran will be in Mason tonight hosting a town hall on our state's budget process.

MSU economics professor Charles Ballard and legislative coordinator for the Michigan  League for Public Policy Rachel Richards will join the discussion as residents voice their concerns on the state's budget.

Cochran says the budget needs to reflect the priorities of its working families and small businesses, not the wishes of big corporations.

The town hall is from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Mason Historical Museum . 
 

