Local schools work to keep students safe in the heat

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) - Mid-Michigan schools work to keep students cool in this extreme heat.

As the hot weather continues, Charlotte Public Schools are among those taking precautions to keep students safe.

Superintendent Mark Rosekrans says as the weather gets warmer, Charlotte schools are making sure they do whatever is necessary for their students to learn in a comfortable environment.

The district only has full air conditioning in the upper elementary and middle schools. The high school only has certain rooms with air, like the gymnasium and computer labs, but not every classroom.

School officials say if a student does overheat, they'll work on moving them to a cooler area.

“Like most districts in the spring and early fall and late summer when we start school, we do recognize that Michigan does experience all four seasons,” said Rosekrans. “Sometimes temperatures are warmer than normal and sometimes they're very cold. We're here for the students. We want to make sure that they are successful while they're here.”

A few other ways the district works to keep their students cool in extremely hot weather include limiting outside activities like recess, field days, and track and field events.

Even though Charlotte schools do experience hot days in the district, they say most of the time when they do call off school, it's because of the cold and not the heat.