Lou Anna Simon, Ex-USA Gymnastics head Steve Penny to attend Senate hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former MSU President Lou Anna Simon is scheduled to appear in front of a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday to face questioning about the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.

Simon will be joined by former USA Gymnastics President Steve Penny .



Rhonda Faehn, the former women's program director, is scheduled to appear.



It's a rescheduled hearing from last week. It was postponed because Penny didn't agree to appear and former team coordinator Martha Karolyi said she couldn't attend because of health reasons. Karolyi is not on the witness list for Tuesday's hearing.



Penny stepped down in March 2017. He's named as a defendant in a number of lawsuits by Olympic gymnasts who were abused by Nassar.

