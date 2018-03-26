Man arrested after body of man found in bag in mid-Michigan
GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been arrested after a body was found by hunters earlier this month in a large plastic bag in mid-Michigan.
The man was being held in the Otsego County Jail pending an arraignment after being arrested Friday.
The body of 67-year-old Robert Jack Counterman Jr. was found March 11 by rabbit hunters in a ditch in Gratiot County's Seville Township, about 105 miles (169 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.
Counterman's last known address was in the Gaylord area in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula.
The death is being investigated as a homicide, but Counterman's cause of death hasn't been released. Gratiot County Sheriff Doug Wright tells The Morning Sun of Mount Pleasant that evidence found in Gaylord included what appeared to be a blood splatter on a wall.
