Marchionne lays out Fiat Chrysler plan in grand finale
BALOCCO, Italy (AP) - Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne is outlining his business plan for the automaker’s next five years in his last big presentation to investors before retiring next year.
The presentation Friday of the 2018-2022 business plan marks Marchionne’s grand finale, 14 years to the day after he was named Fiat CEO. During that time he has merged Fiat with U.S. carmaker Chrysler and spun off the industrial vehicle business and sports carmaker Ferrari.
Markets will be watching for Fiat’s plans in Italy, where Marchionne has focused production on the premium Maserati and Alfa Romeo brands; the United States, where Fiat Chrysler has led the strategy of dumping passenger cars for higher-margin trucks and crossovers; and China.
Marchionne has said a successor would come from within the company.
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Facebook kills ‘trending' topics, tests breaking news label
The company claims the tool is outdated and wasn’t popular.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
5 dead, nearly 200 sickened in romaine lettuce outbreak
Four more deaths have been linked to a national food poisoning outbreak blamed on tainted...Read More »
-
Group challenges Nestle's water permit from Michigan
A group has filed a challenge against the state Department of Environmental Quality's permit for...Read More »